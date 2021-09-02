Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum

to

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum

Every year around the Labor Day weekend, the National Corvette Museum celebrates the Grand Opening of the Museum in 1994 with a participant focused event. This year we mark the 27th Anniversary milestone and focus on the diversity of the people that Corvette has brought together for a look back on the museum’s history and forward to the future.

For  more information call (270) 781-7973 visit corvettemuseum.org

Info

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum - 2021-09-02 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum - 2021-09-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum - 2021-09-02 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum - 2021-09-02 08:00:00 ical