Anniversary Celebration at National Corvette Museum

Every year around the Labor Day weekend, the National Corvette Museum celebrates the Grand Opening of the Museum in 1994 with a participant focused event. This year we mark the 27th Anniversary milestone and focus on the diversity of the people that Corvette has brought together for a look back on the museum’s history and forward to the future.

For more information call (270) 781-7973 visit corvettemuseum.org