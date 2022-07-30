Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest

 The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission proudly announces the lineup for the 5th Annual ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest at Beaver Dam Amphitheater, AKA “The DAM.” STEPHEN PEARCY - The Voice of RATT, QUIET RIOT, KIX, and BULLETBOYS, will Rock the DAM on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Gates open at 5:00pm CDT and the show starts at 6:00pm CDT. 

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
