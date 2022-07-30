Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission proudly announces the lineup for the 5th Annual ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest at Beaver Dam Amphitheater, AKA “The DAM.” STEPHEN PEARCY - The Voice of RATT, QUIET RIOT, KIX, and BULLETBOYS, will Rock the DAM on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Gates open at 5:00pm CDT and the show starts at 6:00pm CDT.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/