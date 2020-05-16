Annual BioBlitz and Citizen Science Day at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

A BioBlitz is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species within a designated area. Groups of scientists, naturalists and volunteers work together to conduct an in depth field study in a short time period.The goal is to take a photograph and provide an identification of each species so that the location has a living library.

This year we are teaming up with the Kentucky Division of Forestry during the bioblitz! Naturalist guides will be leading groups of park guests on multiple excursions throughout the day to identify species of a targeted category or looking for populations of surviving Ash trees. On an excursion, park guests might have the opportunity to identify a rare species, work with an expert naturalist, and meet local outdoor enthusiasts.

We hope that you will join us in celebrating the biodiversity of Northern Kentucky. This event is free and open to the public. If you are interested in volunteering as a guide or attending an excursion, please email claire.kolkmeyer@ky.gov. The time, duration, location, and targeted species of excursions will vary. Excursion space is limited. This event is subject to cancellation due to hazardous weather conditions.

7:00 a.m. Birds-There will be two excursions to different areas of the park to catch sight of the morning song birds as they flit in and out of the trees. Identifying their calls will be the fun challenge.

7:00 a.m. Critters-The early morning hours are the perfect time to get a glimpse of the critters that call Big Bone home. From white tailed deer to eastern box turtles. We may find some tracks or trails to help out along the way.

8:00 a.m. Fish-Big Bone Creek is just a short swim from the Ohio River. What kind of fish swim in these cool waters? Bring your fishing pool and make sure you have the right license.

9:00 a.m. Trees & Shrubs-With the introduction of harmful invasive species, our woodland habitat has been affected drastically. Help us find new, old, rare, and common species in the woods along the trail.

10:00 a.m. Macroinvertebrates-These little critters are often an indicator of water quality and healthy ecosystems. Dragonfly larva, water pennies, salamanders, and crawfish are just a few of the things we might find.

1:00 p.m. Insects & Pollinators-These beautiful creatures are among the most threatened in the world. We will be exploring the flower beds and lawns around the museum. Nets will be provided.

2:00 p.m. Grasses & Sedges-The Big Bone bison herd eat a diet rich in a variety of clovers and grasses. Join the bison program coordinator to enter a closed section of the pasture to identify their favorite foods.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov