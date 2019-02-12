Annual Clay Date at KMAC

Take time to get creative with your favorite person! Bring a someone special to KMAC's 3rd annual Clay Date where each duo will be able to make and glaze pieces of pottery to pick up after they are fired. Work with local ceramist Suzy Hatcher and KMAC Educators to learn the basics of hand building and throwing on a pottery wheel. KMAC's adult workshop are perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends. Snacks and libations will be provided.​

Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 6-9p Each class is limited to 9 couples$90 per couple/$80 for members​

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org