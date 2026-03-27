× Expand Jonathan Mattingly Annual Handicapping Dinner at Bourbons Bistro

Annual Handicapping Dinner at Bourbons Bistro

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 6:15pm | $60 per person | On the patio

If you’re planning to place a bet this Derby season, you might as well do it with a little help.

Join us for our Annual Handicapping Dinner on Tuesday, April 28, where you’ll get a closer look at the numbers, the horses, and what it all actually means before you head to the track.

You'll receive a Kentucky Derby Program and our Handicap experts Jody Demling and Kent Taylor will walk you through how to interpret all the data - so you'll be ready to pick a winner!

Enjoy our very special take on a Mint Julep and a gourmet three-course meal by our own Chef McFarland served up on our covered Bourbon Patio.

Jody Demling is a journalist specializing in local sports coverage in the Louisville area. As a writer for 247Sports, Jody provides updates and analysis on Louisville Cardinals football and basketball, including game recaps, player announcements, and transfer news. He is known for his handicapping skill and is always in demand during Kentucky Derby season.

A Louisville native and graduate of St. Xavier High School, Kent Taylor has covered every major sporting event in his hometown, including the Kentucky Derby, Final Four, PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup. Taylor has earned numerous accolades for his work, including an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for his coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

This annual event is always a hit with locals and out-of-town guests and often sells out!

$60 per person. Set menu, dietary restrictions will be accommodated.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com