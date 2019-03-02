Annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival at University of Louisville

The 13th annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival will feature authors from a wide variety of genres March 2 on University of Louisville’s Belknap Campus.

The festival’s opening speaker is Hannah Drake, a Louisville-based author, poet, spoken word artist and activist. Drake is the author of several works of poetry, two novels and a collection of commentaries on race and feminism.

Emily Bingham, a lecturer, editor and writer, will present the luncheon keynote. Her most recent book is “Irrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta Bingham.”

Other speakers include:

Julie Marie Wade, author of “Same-Sexy Marriage: A Novella in Poems”

Flora K. Schildknecht, author of “Megafauna: Stories and Screenplay”

Annette Allen, author of “The Cruel Radiance of What Is: Selected and New Poems”

Mehwish Zaminkhan and Atalya Lawler, co-authors of “No Single Sparrow Makes a Summer”

Julia Royston, publisher and author of “From Author to Entrepreneur: How to turn your Book into a Business”

Following the festival, from 1:30-2:15 p.m., Women Who Write, a local women’s writers’ group, will present the workshop “Scene Development.” Cheri Powell, a writing, editing and publishing professional, will facilitate.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. with coffee and conversation and the opening session begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Brandeis School of Law. Festival sessions and presentations are free but participants are asked to register here to guarantee their space. An optional lunch is available for purchase by calling the Women’s Center at 502-852-8976 by Feb. 26.

The Women’s Center and Brandeis School of Law host the event, which is part of the university’s observance of Women’s History Month.

For more information call (502) 852-8976 or visit louisville.edu