Annual Members’ Show Exhibition at The Yeiser Art Center

The Yeiser Art Center (YAC) Annual Members’ Show is taking place from January 8 to February 16, 2019. The opening reception will take place on January 12 from 5 - 7 pm. Bring your family and friend and enjoy light refreshments and beverages..

The Annual Members Show is generously sponsored every year by Ray Black & Sons in honor of founding member Ginny Black. The exhibition showcases recent artistic work from YAC Members in a single comprehensive exhibition. YAC members are diverse in their practice, ranging from quilters, painters, and sculptors to poets, performers, and video artists.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org