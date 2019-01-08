Annual Members’ Show Exhibition at The Yeiser Art Center

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Annual Members’ Show Exhibition at The Yeiser Art Center

The Yeiser Art Center (YAC) Annual Members’ Show is taking place from January 8  to February 16, 2019. The opening reception will take place on January 12 from 5 - 7 pm. Bring your family and friend and enjoy light refreshments and beverages..

The Annual Members Show is generously sponsored every year by Ray Black & Sons in honor of founding member Ginny Black. The exhibition showcases recent artistic work from YAC Members in a single comprehensive exhibition. YAC members are diverse in their practice, ranging from quilters, painters, and sculptors to poets, performers, and video artists.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
