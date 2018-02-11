Annual Music Student Gala
Featuring the outstanding students from the School of Music, in both solo and chamber music ensemble performances.
Free Admission.
For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
February 9, 2018
February 10, 2018
February 11, 2018
February 12, 2018
February 13, 2018
February 14, 2018
February 15, 2018
