Annual Music Student Gala

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Featuring the outstanding students from the School of Music, in both solo and chamber music ensemble performances.

Free Admission.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502-852-6907
