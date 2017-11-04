Annual Open Studio at Maynard Studios
Enjoy works by blacksmiths and artists who use metal and architectural space as their media.
For more information, call 502-604-300 or visit maynardstudios.com
Maynard Studios 1986 Fox Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
October 26, 2017
October 27, 2017
October 28, 2017
October 29, 2017
October 30, 2017
October 31, 2017
