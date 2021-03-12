My DIY Retirement at Hite Art Institute

My DIY Retirement

My DIY Retirement is comprised of the printed iterations of a series of digital images that Begley has made (once per day) since he retired in 2014. The conceit here is already humorous, since the sheer abundance of artwork belies the life of a man “retired” from making. The artwork that results from this process can be humorous too. Each day Begley makes a novel image using various digital technologies, primarily “Brushes XP.”

John Begley is an artist and curator based in Louisville, KY. He received his MFA from Indiana University in 1975. In 1983 he moved to Louisville, KY, and has been a staple in the art community ever since. After serving as the Director of the Louisville Visual Art Association for 18 years he took the position of Gallery Director and Assistant Professor of Art & Critical and Curatorial Studies program coordinator at the University of Louisville where he stayed until 2014.

My DIY Retirement will be on view at the Cressman Center for Visual Arts from March 12- April 30

For more information email hite@louisville.edu or call (502) 852-4437