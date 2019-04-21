Anoosh Bistro and Noosh Nosh Easter Brunch

For the first time, chef Anoosh Shariat’s restaurants are teaming up to celebrate Easter with a shared meal amongst family and friends. The brunch buffet to be held at Noosh Nosh, 4861 Brownsboro Ctr., will serve as a collaboration between the two restaurants to provide a holiday celebration. For reservations, call Anoosh Bistro at 502-690-6585 or Noosh Nosh at 502-205-2888.

Diners can select from menu options starting with carving station selections of roasted prime rib and honey-orange glazed ham. The buffet will provide breakfast and lunch options including scrambled eggs, veggie egg scramble, grilled chicken breast and salmon with lemon caper sauce, including sides of homestyle potatoes, medley of mixed vegetables and fresh seasonal fruit. Indulge in assorted breakfast pastries or skip to dessert with chocolate cake and banana pudding.

The brunch buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with seating times at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Noosh Nosh will open at 8 a.m. where its regular menu will be served until the buffet begins, then return to the regular menu at 4 p.m. The cost for adults is $28 for adults and $10 for children under 11.

About Anoosh Bistro:

Anoosh Bistro is helmed by chef Mark Ford in conjunction with nationally recognized chef/owner Anoosh Shariat. Located at 4864 Brownsboro Rd. in Louisville, Kentucky, across from sister restaurant Noosh Nosh, Anoosh Bistro offers refined American food, elevated craft cocktails, carefully-selected wines and house-made desserts. The restaurant’s menu boasts fresh seafood, pasta, risotto, salads, beef and vegetarian options created from chefs Ford and Shariat’s skilled use of quality ingredients. Anoosh Bistro is open Monday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit nooshnosh.com