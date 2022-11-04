Another Night of Broadway by Encore Musicals of Owensboro
to
Third Baptist Church 527 Allen St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
When: November 4th & 5th (Friday and Saturday)
What Time: 7:00pm on both nights
Where: In the sanctuary of Third Baptist Church
Cost: This is a free revue! Donations are accepted
Ticketing: This is a non-ticketed event. Seats are on a first come-first serve basis, so be sure to arrive early!
Musical numbers include selections from:
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder | Annie | Cinderella | Come From Away | Company | Guys and Dolls | Into the Woods | Kiss Me Kate | Les Miserables | Matilda the Musical | Oklahoma! | The Producers | Wicked | and Many More!
For more information call 270-702-1754 or visit encoreowensboro.com