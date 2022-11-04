Another Night of Broadway by Encore Musicals of Owensboro

When: November 4th & 5th (Friday and Saturday)

What Time: 7:00pm on both nights

Where: In the sanctuary of Third Baptist Church

Cost: This is a free revue! Donations are accepted

Ticketing: This is a non-ticketed event. Seats are on a first come-first serve basis, so be sure to arrive early!

Musical numbers include selections from:

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder | Annie | Cinderella | Come From Away | Company | Guys and Dolls | Into the Woods | Kiss Me Kate | Les Miserables | Matilda the Musical | Oklahoma! | The Producers | Wicked | and Many More!

For more information call 270-702-1754 or visit encoreowensboro.com