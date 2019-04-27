Another Round A Cappella at The Carnegie

This April harmonies will ring out at the Carnegie as the young men of the a cappella group, Another Round take the stage. The group of students from Indiana University will perform in the Otto M. Budig Theatre Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The group, made famous when their predecessors’ version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral, has been Indiana University’s premier male A Cappella group since 1996. Their shows include songs ranging from comedic arrangements like “Dry Campus,” to classic songs including “With a Little Help From my Friends,” “Lean on Me,” and “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

Founded in 1996 as Straight No Chaser, the group adopted the name Another Round in 2012 after members of the original group re-formed as the professional group Straight No Chaser.

Tickets are $25; $22 for Carnegie Members, ArtsPass Members, and students, and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday 12pm – 5pm, in person, or by phone at (859) 957-1940.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com