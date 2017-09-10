Antique Show and Sale at the Corvette Museum

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 Antique Show and Sale at the Corvette Museum

Come join us for our 53rd ANNUAL ANTIQUE SHOW AND SALE. The show and sale will be located at the National Corvette Museum, 350 Corvette Dr., Bowling Green, KY., September 8th, 9th, & 10th, 2017.

Times: Friday: 5:00 pm-7:00 pm, Saturday: 9:00 am-5:00 pm, and Sunday: 12:00 noon -4:00 pm.

Sponsored by Alpha Theta #662 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sorority.

(Proceeds go to community projects)

For more information call (270) 799-9125 or visit bgantiqueshow.com

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-799-9125
