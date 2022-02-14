Appalachia From The Inside Exhibit
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Appalachia From The Inside Exhibit
Morehead State University art alumni Lacy Hale and Stef Ratliff (Class of 2010, 2018), along with works from the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC), are featured in the art exhibition "Appalachia from the Inside: Celebrating Kentucky's Appalachian Arts and Culture." The exhibit runs through March 16 at the Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville.
To learn more about "Appalachian from the Inside," visit artcenterky.org/appalachia
For more information call (859) 236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org