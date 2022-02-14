Appalachia From The Inside Exhibit

Morehead State University art alumni Lacy Hale and Stef Ratliff (Class of 2010, 2018), along with works from the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC), are featured in the art exhibition "Appalachia from the Inside: Celebrating Kentucky's Appalachian Arts and Culture." The exhibit runs through March 16 at the Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville.

To learn more about "Appalachian from the Inside," visit artcenterky.org/appalachia

For more information call (859) 236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org