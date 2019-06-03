Appalachian Family Folk Gathering at Hindman Settlement School

The 42nd annual Gathering will take place June 3-6, 2019.

Hindman Settlement School’s Appalachian Family Folk Gathering provides an opportunity for members of our community and guests from all around the world to share in a week of traditional Appalachian music, dance, crafts, storytelling, instrument playing, and special children’s activities. Our goal is to promote awareness of the region’s rich cultural heritage and to pass along these treasured, traditional skills to younger generations.

For more information visit hindmansettlement.org