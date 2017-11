Appalachian Handmade Craft Fair at Jenny Wiley State Park

Make plans to visit Jenny Wiley State Resort Park for its first Appalachian Handmade Craft Fair! Start your holiday shopping by purchasing hand crafted wares from local artisans. The fair will include unique gifts, handmade quilts, wood crafts, stained glass, Kentucky Proud vendors and more. Admission for adults is $1. Children 12 & under are free.

For more information call 606-889-1790 or visit parks.ky.gov