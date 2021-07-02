Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival

to

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival

at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheaterer

Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival is a combination of traditional bluegrass, progressive bluegrass and folk music that captures The Appalachian spirit. Day pass is priced at $32.00 while a weekend pass is $54.00.  However, you may need to call The Box Office for the weekend pass (due to Covid-19 restrictions).

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Info

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival - 2021-07-02 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival - 2021-07-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival - 2021-07-02 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival - 2021-07-02 15:00:00 ical