Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival

at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheaterer

Appalachian Strings and Things Music Festival is a combination of traditional bluegrass, progressive bluegrass and folk music that captures The Appalachian spirit. Day pass is priced at $32.00 while a weekend pass is $54.00. However, you may need to call The Box Office for the weekend pass (due to Covid-19 restrictions).

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com