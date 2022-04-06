× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens April Plant Release

April Plant Release at Yew Dell Gardens

It is unbelievable that we are getting ready to start our third season of selling plants online! Like last year, we will be incorporating online plant market releases to complement our in-person plant sale events at Yew Dell. The online release of our Trees, Shrubs, Annuals, and Beyond will happen at 9am on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Plants purchased throughout April will be available for pick up at the end of April.

We will publish a list of the plants for each online release a week before.

________________________________________

A full list of plants available with this release will be available here closer to the release date.

Visit our Online Plant Market to see our plant selection and shop!

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar