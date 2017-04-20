April Twilight Tour at the Conrad-Caldwell House
As the day’s light begins to fade and the shadows lengthen, visitors are transported to an era of opulence and grandeur. The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum offers guests a chance to engage the senses and view Conrad’s Castle after the hustle and bustle of the day dies down.
Come and see the house in a different light on our Twilight Tours.
For more information visit conrad-caldwell.org
The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
