April Twilight Tour at the Conrad-Caldwell House

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

April Twilight Tour at the Conrad-Caldwell House

As the day’s light begins to fade and the shadows lengthen, visitors are transported to an era of opulence and grandeur. The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum offers guests a chance to engage the senses and view Conrad’s Castle after the hustle and bustle of the day dies down.

Come and see the house in a different light on our Twilight Tours.

For  more information visit conrad-caldwell.org

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

(502) 636-5023

