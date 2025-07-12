AquaPalooza at The YMCA

to

Southwest Family YMCA 2800 Fordhaven Road , Kentucky 40214

AquaPalooza at The YMCA

Make a splash at AquaPalooza and taste of the YMCA’s signature aqua fitness classes. All are welcome ages 18 and up to enjoy sample sessions led by expert aqua instructors, plus an afternoon packed with snacks, prizes, and giveaways. Whether you're diving in for fitness or fun, come to move, mingle, and enjoy community.

For more information call 502-587-2113 or visit ymcalouisville.org/events/aquapalooza-0

Info

Southwest Family YMCA 2800 Fordhaven Road , Kentucky 40214
Fitness, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
502-587-2113
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - AquaPalooza at The YMCA - 2025-07-12 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - AquaPalooza at The YMCA - 2025-07-12 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - AquaPalooza at The YMCA - 2025-07-12 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - AquaPalooza at The YMCA - 2025-07-12 12:30:00 ical