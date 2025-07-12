× Expand YMCA Louisville AquaPalooza

AquaPalooza at The YMCA

Make a splash at AquaPalooza and taste of the YMCA’s signature aqua fitness classes. All are welcome ages 18 and up to enjoy sample sessions led by expert aqua instructors, plus an afternoon packed with snacks, prizes, and giveaways. Whether you're diving in for fitness or fun, come to move, mingle, and enjoy community.

For more information call 502-587-2113 or visit ymcalouisville.org/events/aquapalooza-0