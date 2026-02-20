× Expand Connie Tucker - Garden Party Watercolor painting from AquaVenture 2026.

AquaVenture2026 Exhibit at Artists Attic

The Artists’ Attic presents AquaVenture 2026, a juried regional exhibition of watercolor and water-based media, in partnership with the Kentucky Watercolor Society. The exhibition will be on view March 2–May 8, 2026 at The Artists’ Attic, 401 W. Main St., 4th Floor, Lexington, KY 40508.

An awards reception will be held Friday, March 20, 2026 from 4:00–5:00 pm. The public is also invited to view the exhibition during Gallery Hop on Friday, March 20 from 4:00–8:00 pm.

AquaVenture showcases contemporary and traditional approaches to watercolor and water media, featuring work by artists from Kentucky and surrounding states, including mixed media and experimental techniques.

The exhibition is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00–5:00 pm or by appointment.

The Kentucky Watercolor Society, founded in 1977, is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting watercolor artists through exhibitions, education, and community engagement.

For more information about the Kentucky Watercolor Society, visit www.kentuckywatercolorsociety.com or find them on Facebook.

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org