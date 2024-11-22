Aquarium After Dark 21+ at Newport Aquarium

to

Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071

Aquarium After Dark 21+ at Newport Aquarium

This exclusive Aquarium After Dark 21+ event is a great time to visit with your favorite group of friends or to plan a unique and memorable date night with someone special. Your Aquarium After Dark 21+ adventure begins after public operating hours and daytime visitors have left for the day. You and your guests are free to explore the Aquarium while enjoying a variety of food stations and a cash bar, playing games and visiting all your favorite animal friends – all after dark! Members receive a special discount.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com

Info

Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071
Parents
8004063474
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Aquarium After Dark 21+ at Newport Aquarium - 2024-11-22 19:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Aquarium After Dark 21+ at Newport Aquarium - 2024-11-22 19:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Aquarium After Dark 21+ at Newport Aquarium - 2024-11-22 19:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Aquarium After Dark 21+ at Newport Aquarium - 2024-11-22 19:15:00 ical