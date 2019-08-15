Archaeologist Zahi Hawass Talks Pyramids

World-renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass will discuss important discoveries at the pyramids, Tuna el-Gebel, and the Valley of the Kings. This is the first time that Hawass will reveal major important discoveries that he was involved in during the last year. Dr. Hawass will shed light on the recent scientific work that happened inside the great pyramid of Khufu searching for secret chambers. He will also discuss the drill he made under the Sphinx to investigate the theory about tunnels under the Sphinx. Hawass will discuss the recent discoveries that were shown live by Discovery Channel all over the world. And finally, he'll talk about the result of his excavation in the Valley of the Kings looking for the tombs of Queen Nefertiti and Queen Ankhesenamun.

Free.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org