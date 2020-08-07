VIRTUAL------ Archiving 101 Family Photos

Filson Friday-Archiving 101 Family Photos with Presenter Heather Potter

Family pictures are more than a photograph of a loved one; each image is a historical document. These photographs reflect history, they inform us, they change our impressions of our ancestors, and tell the story of our family’s past. Yet, many family photograph collections remain tucked away in the basement or attic. Join Heather Potter, Curator of Photographs & Prints at The Filson Historical Society to learn more about how to get started with selecting, organizing, and caring for your family photograph collection and learn some valuable research tools along the way.

Heather Potter is the Curator of Photographs & Prints at The Filson Historical Society, prior she was a Project Archivist at the Kentucky Historical Society. Potter received my BA in History from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, and MLS with an emphasis in Archives from Indiana University – Bloomington. Her research interests include Mammoth Cave, World War I, and Genealogy & Family History.

This event will be broadcast live online via Zoom, the cloud-based video conferencing provider, free of charge for the public.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org