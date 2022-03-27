× Expand Louisville Laughs Are You High Right Now?

Are You High Right Now? Comedy at The Bard's Town

Two best friends, comics who travel the country together with some of the biggest names in comedy, bring their stories from the road to the stage!

Join Jake Ruble & AJ Wilkerson for a night of standup, story telling, and crowd participation as these two comedic travelers take the stage together for this very special engagement at The Bard's Town.

Tickets are $15. Enjoy a night of comedy, plus great food and drinks from The Bard's Town.

This amazing show is brought to you by Louisville Laughs.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/14468/t/tickets