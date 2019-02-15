Arsenic and Old Lace – Dinner Theatre at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Arsenic and Old Lace – Dinner Theatre at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

 Playwright Joseph Kesselring’s dark, farcical comedy presents two charming spinsters, Abby and Martha Brewster, who have taken to murdering lonely old men by poisoning them with a glass of home-made elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and “just a pinch” of cyanide. A Broadway hit in 1941, the famous story also was a success on the silver screen in 1944, directed by Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant and Boris Karloff. Ticket price includes dinner and the show. Be on the lookout for surprise guest appearances!

February 14. 15, 16. 2019 ∙ Dinner served @ 6:30 p.m.  ∙ Tickets: $25 (reserved on-stage seating)

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

