Arsenic and Old Lace at Angelic Hall at Centre Square
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
You'll Die Laughing
Notorious bachelor Mortimer Brewster has shocking news, but his sweet spinster aunts have killed his excitement….as well as quite a few men! Prepare to die with laughter!
Adult Cast
Directed by Kyle Mills
Dates/Times:
October 24 at 7pm
October 25 at 7pm
October 26 at 7pm
October 27 at 2pm
November 1 at 7pm
November 2 at 7pm
November 3 at 2 pm
For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.html