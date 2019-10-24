Arsenic and Old Lace at Angelic Hall at Centre Square

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Arsenic and Old Lace at Angelic Hall at Centre Square

Notorious bachelor Mortimer Brewster has shocking news, but his sweet spinster aunts have killed his excitement….as well as quite a few men! Prepare to die with laughter!

Adult Cast

​Directed by Kyle Mills

Dates/Times:

October 24 at 7pm

October 25 at 7pm

October 26 at 7pm

October 27 at 2pm​

​November 1 at 7pm

November 2 at 7pm

November 3 at 2 pm

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or  visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.html

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
Theater & Dance
