Arsenic and Old Lace at Angelic Hall at Centre Square

Notorious bachelor Mortimer Brewster has shocking news, but his sweet spinster aunts have killed his excitement….as well as quite a few men! Prepare to die with laughter!

Adult Cast

​Directed by Kyle Mills

Dates/Times:

October 24 at 7pm

October 25 at 7pm

October 26 at 7pm

October 27 at 2pm​

​November 1 at 7pm

November 2 at 7pm

November 3 at 2 pm

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.html