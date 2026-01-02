× Expand Barn Lot Theater Arsenic & Old Lace is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. - 1 Event Poster

Arsenic and Old Lace at Barn Lot Theater

Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police—not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage—it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org