Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre

to Google Calendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00

The Star Theater 546 Main Street Russell Springs, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642

Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre

 We meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously "acceptable" roomers; the antics of their brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the activities of the other brother—these require no further description or amplification here. Arsenic and Old Lace is a ready-made comedy hit.ously "acceptable" roomers; the antics of their brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the activities of the other brother—these require no further description or amplification here. Arsenic and Old Lace is a ready-made comedy hit.

For more information call (270) 866-7827 or visit startheater.org

Info
The Star Theater 546 Main Street Russell Springs, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Arsenic and Old Lace at the Star Theatre - 2018-10-27 19:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Tuesday

October 2, 2018

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Submit Yours