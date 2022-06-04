Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club

to

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club

Enjoy a fabulous spring plants and perennial sale which also features local artisans and food trucks. This event is held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church. For booth space, contact Carin Wuchterl at 502-807-9020.

Carinj1231@aol.com

For more information call (502) 807-9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club - 2022-06-04 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club - 2022-06-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club - 2022-06-04 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club - 2022-06-04 09:00:00 ical