Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club
to
Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Enjoy a fabulous spring plants and perennial sale which also features local artisans and food trucks. This event is held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church. For booth space, contact Carin Wuchterl at 502-807-9020.
Carinj1231@aol.com
For more information call (502) 807-9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/