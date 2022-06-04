Art & Garden Market at Crestwood Civic Club

Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

Enjoy a fabulous spring plants and perennial sale which also features local artisans and food trucks. This event is held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church. For booth space, contact Carin Wuchterl at 502-807-9020.

Carinj1231@aol.com

For more information call (502) 807-9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/