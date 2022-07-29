Art After Hours - Ft. Thomas

× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library Art After Hours is held 7-9 pm Friday, July 29.

Art After Hours

Art After Hours returns to the Campbell County Public Library's Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch for a night of art, music, doughnuts and flowers.

Seventeen artists will be featured and each will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in form and medium – from woodwork to painting to pottery. Select items will be available for purchase.

Plus, enjoy music from Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye, snacks from Latonia's Moonrise Doughnuts and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit cc-pl.org/locations/carrico-fort-thomas-branch