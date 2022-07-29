Art After Hours - Ft. Thomas

to

Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Art After Hours

Art After Hours returns to the Campbell County Public Library's Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch for a night of art, music, doughnuts and flowers.

Seventeen artists will be featured and each will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in form and medium – from woodwork to painting to pottery. Select items will be available for purchase. 

Plus, enjoy music from Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye, snacks from Latonia's Moonrise Doughnuts and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses. 

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit cc-pl.org/locations/carrico-fort-thomas-branch

Info

Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Art After Hours - Ft. Thomas - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art After Hours - Ft. Thomas - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art After Hours - Ft. Thomas - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art After Hours - Ft. Thomas - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 ical