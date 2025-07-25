× Expand Campbell County Public Library Art After Hours event image

Art After Hours at Campbell County Public Library

Art After Hours will return to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch on Friday, July 25 from 7-9 pm with 16 featured regional artists displaying a wide array of artwork.

With all of the featured art for sale, community members can have an enjoyable time listening to music provided by RICKY NYE INC while exploring different artists’ work and snacking on charcuterie provided by Kate’s Catering. Fort Thomas Florist and Greenhouses is also contributing beautiful floral arrangements to make the night perfect.

Displayed artists include Jackie Braden, Sharmon Davidson, Marcia Fanthorp, Dolores Fegan, Jide Fresh, Amy Hodory, Allison Inkso, Nicole Kessel, Steve Kosztala, Susan Mordigal, Sherry Perry, Chris Rust, JoAnn Scharf, Connie Springer, Billy Tackett and Jerry Warner.

More information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/aah-25