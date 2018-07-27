Art After Hours

Join us for the eleventh annual Art After Hours. The Fort Thomas Library will remain open until 9:00 p.m. to showcase the work of sixteen artists from Northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati region. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of media. Each artist will be available to discuss their work. Enjoy an assortment of delicious appetizers provided by Jeff Thomas Catering & Events! To make the evening even more festive, Fantasy in Frosting will offer an array of their scrumptious petite sweets. Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses will provide gorgeous floral arrangements to offer an added visual dimension to the event. In addition to the displays of fabulous art, you’ll also enjoy music performed by the Matt McAllister Jazz Trio. The 2018 Art After Hours is generously sponsored by Jeff Thomas Catering & Events, Fantasy in Frosting and Fort Thomas Florist and Greenhouses.

Ages 18 & up. No need to register.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit cc-pl.org