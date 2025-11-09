× Expand Art Equals Woolly Fest Art Equals Woolly Fest

Art Equals Woolly Fest in Covington

Join us for our 4th year of fluffy fun at the Hellmann Creative Center to see what our local fiber community has to offer!

Animal Raisers with Fiber

Hand Spinners, Dyers

Weaving

Knitting and Crochet

and much, much, more!

Our mission with the Art Equals Woolly Fest is to support our local creators, from the farmers who raise beautiful fleece, to those who use all kinds of fiber materials to create amazing textiles and handicrafts. We want to bring everyone together in one space to meet, connect, learn, share, and be inspired. Whether you're a knitter, weaver, dyer, or someone just interested in our local fibershed, this festival is the place to meet some people dedicated to keeping the fiber magic alive.

Also join our Fluff and Stuff exchange or come for our workshops the day before.

Date and Time: On Sun, 09 Nov 2025 11:00 - Sun, 09 Nov 2025 16:00

Venue details: Hellmann Creative Center, 321 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky, 41011, United States

