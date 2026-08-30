Art Exhibit at Artists Attic: Gravity and Its Opposite
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Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
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Yolanda Kennison
July 2026, Artists Attic ad - 2
Artists' Attic Exhibit: Gravity and Its Opposite
Art Exhibit at Artists Attic: Gravity and Its Opposite
Discover a compelling exhibition featuring the artwork of Graham Pohl and John Lackey, two artists whose distinctive styles offer unique perspectives on the world around us.
For more information call 8592545501.
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Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions