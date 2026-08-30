Art Exhibit at Artists Attic: Gravity and Its Opposite

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Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Art Exhibit at Artists Attic: Gravity and Its Opposite

Discover a compelling exhibition featuring the artwork of Graham Pohl and John Lackey, two artists whose distinctive styles offer unique perspectives on the world around us.

For more information call 8592545501. 

Info

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions
8592545501
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