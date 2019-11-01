Art Hop in Henderson

to Google Calendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Art Hop in Henderson

Stroll the charming streets in downtown Henderson, KY and visit pop-up galleries featuring more than 50 artists from around the tri-state. Enjoy, admire, and purchase original works of art. This is the perfect opportunity to begin your holiday shopping with complimentary food, beverage, and entertainment.

For more information call 270-826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org

Info

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
270-826-3128
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Hop in Henderson - 2019-11-01 17:00:00