× Expand Downtown Henderson Partnership Shoppers enjoyed chatting with artists while viewing and purchasing local art at Art Hop '18!

Art Hop in Henderson

Stroll the charming streets in downtown Henderson, KY and visit pop-up galleries featuring more than 50 artists from around the tri-state. Enjoy, admire, and purchase original works of art. This is the perfect opportunity to begin your holiday shopping with complimentary food, beverage, and entertainment.

For more information call 270-826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org