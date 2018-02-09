Art Now: Ethics, God, and Images of 'Others'" at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Art Now: Ethics, God, and Images of 'Others'" at KMAC 

What if being confronted by someone utterly different from you—someone you are opposed to, confused by, scared of, someone you can’t understand—signaled there was a life in need of protection? What if “otherness” was the foundation for ethical action? Focusing on photography’s historical and ongoing role in constructing “others,” Sarah Sentilles will explore how art and theology offer resources for resisting the forms of observation, capture, and certainty encouraged by drones and other machines of war, and she will propose an ethics capable of seeing difference as divine.

Sarah Sentilles is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion, and author of many books, including Breaking Up with God: A Love Story. Her most recent book, Draw Your Weapons, was published by Random House in July 2017. She earned a bachelor's degree at Yale and master's and doctoral degrees at Harvard.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
