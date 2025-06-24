Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE!

to

Louisville Visual Art 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art

We’re thrilled to invite you to LVA’s 12th annual art[squared] online auction, showcasing 12" x 12" works from 40 local, established artists and 8" x 8" pieces from over 100 additional artists from across Louisville. It’s your chance to support local art while collecting original work!

 Auction Opens: Tuesday, June 24 at 6:30 PM

Bidding Closes: Thursday, June 26 at 9:00 PM

 Registration for the online auction is free; go to: LouisvilleVisualArt.org/ArtSquared

100% of proceeds go directly to support the mission and programs of LVA.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org

Info

Louisville Visual Art 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE! - 2025-06-24 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE! - 2025-06-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE! - 2025-06-24 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE! - 2025-06-24 18:30:00 ical