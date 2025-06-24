Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE!

Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art

We’re thrilled to invite you to LVA’s 12th annual art[squared] online auction, showcasing 12" x 12" works from 40 local, established artists and 8" x 8" pieces from over 100 additional artists from across Louisville. It’s your chance to support local art while collecting original work!

Auction Opens: Tuesday, June 24 at 6:30 PM

Bidding Closes: Thursday, June 26 at 9:00 PM

Registration for the online auction is free; go to: LouisvilleVisualArt.org/ArtSquared

100% of proceeds go directly to support the mission and programs of LVA.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org