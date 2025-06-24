Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art ONLINE!
to
Louisville Visual Art 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Art Squared at Louisville Visual Art
We’re thrilled to invite you to LVA’s 12th annual art[squared] online auction, showcasing 12" x 12" works from 40 local, established artists and 8" x 8" pieces from over 100 additional artists from across Louisville. It’s your chance to support local art while collecting original work!
Auction Opens: Tuesday, June 24 at 6:30 PM
Bidding Closes: Thursday, June 26 at 9:00 PM
Registration for the online auction is free; go to: LouisvilleVisualArt.org/ArtSquared
100% of proceeds go directly to support the mission and programs of LVA.
For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org