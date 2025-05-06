Art Starts Gallery 104 in La Grange

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Art Starts Gallery 104 in La Grange

Join Jacqueline Bryan, a talented member of the Arts Association of Oldham County, to enjoy a story and art activity with your little one. Activities are designed to keep toddlers' hands and minds busy, but any child is welcome to join in. Class takes place at Gallery 104 in La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Kids & Family
