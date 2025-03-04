Art Starts at Gallery 104

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Art Starts at Gallery 104

Join a talented member of the Arts Association of Oldham County to enjoy a story and art activity with your little one. Activities are designed to keep toddlers hands and minds busy, but any child is welcome to join in. Class takes place at Gallery 104 in La Grange.

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
