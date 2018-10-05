Art Through the Lens at The Yeiser Art Center

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

 Art Through the Lens at The Yeiser Art Center

This year's Art Through the Lens is on display until November 17th, be sure to come check out this incredible selection of photography from around the world! 

Exhibition Dates: October 5 - November 17.

Hours of operation: Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 5pm

Admission: $5 + Tax. Under 15 Free | Wednesdays Free | Members Free

Catalogs: Available for $10

Located in Downtown Paducah, the Yeiser Art Center is a non-profit visual arts organization celebrating over sixty years (1957 - 2018) of serving the community through exhibitions and education to the Tri-State Region. The Yeiser Art Center is wheelchair accessible.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org

