Art Through the Lens at Yeiser Art Center

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Art Through the Lens at Yeiser Art Center 

Yeiser Art Center, Paducah’s longest standing cultural organization, features rotating exhibitions spotlighting a diverse range of art forms, styles and techniques through works by regional and international artists. Upcoming exhibitions include:

Art Through the Lens, Sept. 10 – Nov. 9

Teen Spirit, Nov. 19 – Dec. 8

For more information, please call 270.442.2453 or visit theyeiser.org/.

