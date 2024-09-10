Art Through the Lens at Yeiser Art Center
Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Yeiser Art Center, Paducah’s longest standing cultural organization, features rotating exhibitions spotlighting a diverse range of art forms, styles and techniques through works by regional and international artists. Upcoming exhibitions include:
Art Through the Lens, Sept. 10 – Nov. 9
Teen Spirit, Nov. 19 – Dec. 8
For more information, please call 270.442.2453 or visit theyeiser.org/.
