Art Through the Lens at Yeiser Art Center

Yeiser Art Center, Paducah’s longest standing cultural organization, features rotating exhibitions spotlighting a diverse range of art forms, styles and techniques through works by regional and international artists. Upcoming exhibitions include:

Art Through the Lens, Sept. 10 – Nov. 9

Teen Spirit, Nov. 19 – Dec. 8

For more information, please call 270.442.2453 or visit theyeiser.org/.