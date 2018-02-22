Art as Rx - Six@Six Lecture

The Center for Great Neighborhoods 1650 Russell St, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Art as Rx - Six@Six Lecture

Charity Rust-Jordan

senior, spatial arts; Department of Visual Arts

Thursday, February 22, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Lecture Description

Art of the masters hangs gloriously on the walls of museums worldwide. Statues and sculptures add aesthetic appeal to the parks and public squares of great cities. But art also has purpose beyond all of that. It can bring value and comfort to the lives of everyday people, including those struggling through personal challenges. Art as therapy isn't new but its gaining credence with social service agencies. Welcome House of Northern Kentucky holds workshops for women and children, which demonstrate that art can be personal and empowering  and not simply meant to awe onlookers.

For more information visit sixatsix.nku.edu

The Center for Great Neighborhoods 1650 Russell St, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
