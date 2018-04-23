The Civil War Experience of Kentucky Women- Six@Six Lecture

The Civil War Experience of Kentucky Women

Thursday, March 15, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Carnegie

Andrea Watkins, professor of history; Department of History & Geography

Lecture Description

Kentucky was divided during the American Civil War in politics, sentiment and experience. That much is well documented in movies, museums and monuments. But the story is typically told as a story about men. For many Kentucky women, war meant both a physical displacement from their homes and the loss of friendships and close family relationships. The varied experiences of Union and Confederate sympathizers, as well as African-American women, reveal the courageous discipline and strength of women in the 19th Century to maintain family life and human compassion in a time of war.

