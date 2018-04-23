Threading the Oceans- Six@Six Lecture

Threading the Oceans

William Bunch

senior, technical theatre and design; Department of Theatre & Dance

Lecture Description

How much water does it take to make a T-shirt? What percentage of landfills is fabric? What really happens when you wash your clothes? Fashion looks great on the runway and in storefront window displays. Behind the scenes, however, the story is different. Clothing ranks second only to oil as a contributor to industrial pollution. How can we, as consumers, still look good but reduce the waste our clothing contributes? Can we dress well and still be kind to Mother Earth?

