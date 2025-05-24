Art from the Heart at OMFA

ART FROM THE HEART features some of the most prominent naïve artists of the mid to late 20th century and celebrates the personal collection of the museum’s founding Director, Mary Bryan Hood, along with excerpts from the museum’s Permanent Collection. The Hood Collection enhances the museum’s collection as an important documentary on this internationally recognized genre of American art.

ART FROM THE HEART will continue through July 6. Admission is FREE. Museum hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us