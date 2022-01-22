Art in Nature Camp at Josephine Sculpture Park

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Art in Nature Camp at Josephine Sculpture Park 

Art in Nature Camp (ages 6-10) - Explore winter through art-making, environmental education, and play! / 6 Saturdays, January 22-February 26, 10-11:30am / Register by January 18

Art in Nature Camp (ages 11+) - Craft your creative writing and nature photography skills! / 6 Saturdays, January 22-February 26, 1-2:30pm / Register by January 18

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/calendar

502-352-7082
