Hopkins County Extension Office 75 Cornwall Dr. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Art in the Garden - Madisonville

The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners presents: Art in the Garden. This is a great opportunity for a relaxing evening touring the display gardens & enjoying music, art, and crafts on the grounds of the Hopkins County Extension Office! 

To reserve a place in the garden for your art/craft, please call 270.821.3650. 

Free set-up begins at 3pm. Please provide your own canopy and tent!

For more information, please call 270.821.3650 or visit on Facebook, Master Gardeners, Pennyroyal.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
270.821.3650
