Art in the Garden in Augusta

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along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002

Art in the Garden in Augusta

The Augusta Art Guild presents the 25th Annual ART IN THE GARDEN - a premier arts event that always takes place on the first Saturday in June on the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta, KY. This one-day FREE event features over fifty amazing artists, open music jams, children’s activities, delicious cuisine, exciting raffles, regional bourbon and gin distillers, and much more! We’re pet-friendly and parking’s a breeze! For more information, visit AugustaArtGuild.com. The 25th Annual ART IN THE GARDEN takes place rain or shine.

For more information call 5132899800 or visit AugustaArtGuild.com

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along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002
Art & Exhibitions
5132899800
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