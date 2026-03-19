× Expand Art by Leah Frederick. Poster design by Deborah Baird Wooldridge. 25th Annual Art in the Garden

Art in the Garden in Augusta

The Augusta Art Guild presents the 25th Annual ART IN THE GARDEN - a premier arts event that always takes place on the first Saturday in June on the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta, KY. This one-day FREE event features over fifty amazing artists, open music jams, children’s activities, delicious cuisine, exciting raffles, regional bourbon and gin distillers, and much more! We’re pet-friendly and parking’s a breeze! For more information, visit AugustaArtGuild.com. The 25th Annual ART IN THE GARDEN takes place rain or shine.

For more information call 5132899800 or visit AugustaArtGuild.com